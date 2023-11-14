Man who hit, killed teen crossing busy Decatur intersection drove in ‘reckless manner’

DECATUR, Ga. — Police have identified the driver who they said hit and killed a teen while driving recklessly through a busy Decatur intersection last week.

Officers identified 26-year-old Jared Bradley of Decatur as a suspect in the death of 16-year-old Kevin Valente of Scottdale.

Police said it happened a week ago Monday at around 7:15 p.m. at the intersection of East College Avenue and Commerce Drive.

Bradley was driving a BMW 330i, turning left onto East College Avenue from Commerce Drive when he “accelerated in a reckless manner,” and left the roadway striking Valente, according to police.

Warrants have been issued for homicide by vehicle and reckless driving, according to police.

Bradley is still wanted by police.





©2023 Cox Media Group