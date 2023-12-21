Man who held woman, infant hostage found dead in car with his mother’s body

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Metro Atlanta authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding a woman and her son’s death.

Tyrone police said on Tuesday at 8:56 p.m., officers were requested to do a welfare check at a home on McDade Street.

When officers arrived, a woman answered and said that her baby’s father had killed his mother the previous day and held her and her child hostage overnight. She told police the man had released her and the child and left the area in a vehicle with the body of his mother before authorities arrived.

Later that day, police said the suspect’s vehicle was located in Fayetteville on fire.

The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Khalid Auta of Tyrone, was found dead inside the car along with who police believe to be his mother, 59-year-old Sonya Reid of Tyrone. Officials determined that he shot himself.

No further information has been released regarding the investigation.

Police are continuing to investigate.

WSB-TV’s Mary Alice Royse Ginther contributed to this story

