Man who followed woman, shot her on I-85 after she cut him off learns his sentence

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A man who investigators say followed a woman, then shot her along Interstate 85 in a case of road rage has been sentenced.

It was April 20, 2021, around 5:30 a.m., when the victim finished her overnight shift at a Hello Fresh facility and drove onto I-85 to head home.

Coweta officials said that while the victim was on I-85, a vehicle -- later determined to be driven by 24-year-old Deanthony Clark -- approached her on the driver’s side.

Coweta County deputies said Clark pulled out a handgun and shot the victim multiple times.

One of the victim’s gunshot wounds caused her to be paralyzed instantly, according to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the victim was able to call 911 and tell dispatch that she was unable to stop her car because she could not feel or use her legs. She was then able to get her car to the side of the road when Coweta County deputies found her.

Investigators said the victim and Clark both worked at the same Hello Fresh facility in Newnan but did not know each other.

According to Coweta officials, evidence showed that Clark believed the victim cut him off as they were both leaving work.

The victim told Coweta Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Dennis Blackmon that Clark had not broken her but made her stronger.

On July 15, Clark pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and criminal damage to property.

He was sentenced to serve 25 years in prison, followed by 15 years on probation.

