Father of 3 who fell 20 - 45 feet from tree in Alpharetta pronounced dead

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A worker who fell 20 - 45 feet from a tree in Alpharetta on Wednesday has died, according to a GoFundMe created in his honor.

The incident happened around 8:40 a.m. on Broadwell Oaks Drive in Alpharetta on Thursday.

The worker was later identified as 51-year-old Manuel Moran. According to the GoFundMe, Moran leaves behind a family with three kids.

Moran was set to celebrate his 52nd birthday on Thursday.

“Manuel was not just a man of many talents, but a man with a profound passion for everything he did. His family was his greatest joy, and he devoted himself to creating a loving and supportive home for his wife Araceli and his children Sheila, Norma and Manuel Jr,”

He was a tree specialist and was admired by his colleagues in the tree care community, according to the GoFundMe.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Manuel Moran, a beloved husband, father, and dedicated professional. Manuel left us on June 19th 2024, leaving behind a legacy of love, hard work, and unwavering commitment to his family. There will be a local service that the family will make everyone aware of, but it was Manuel's wish to be buried back in Mexico with his parents so there will be two separate funerals for this extraordinary man. Today, on June 20, 2024, which would've been Manuel's 52nd birthday, we would appreciate any contribution, big or small, and are grateful for your thoughts, prayers, and support during this challenging period. Thank you for honoring Manuel's memory and helping us carry forward his legacy of love and dedication."

Funds will go towards funeral expenses, which include a separate burial service in Moran’s native Mexico.

To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.