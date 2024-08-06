Man who broke into multiple cars shot to death in NW Atlanta

ATLANTA — A man was shot to death after police said he was breaking into cars in northwest Atlanta.

Police said that just before 3:45 a.m., officers responded to a shooting on Bishop Street.

After arriving, officers found a man sitting in the driver’s seat of a Gray Jeep in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the head.

Officers said the man was not alert or conscious, but he was breathing. He was then taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

A police investigation determined that the man might have been involved in multiple larcenies on Peachtree Road in Buckhead.

Officers believe the man then arrived at Bishop Street where he broke into two more cars.

The man who died has not been identified. Officers are investigating his death as homicide.