Local

Man who attempted robbery shot in Zaxby’s parking lot

A suspect who attempted robbery was shot in the parking lot of an Alpharetta Zaxby's, according to police

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A man who attempted a robbery in the parking lot of a metro Atlanta Zaxby’s was shot by a bystander, according to the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety.

The incident happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Sunday night in the parking lot of the restaurant on Old Milton Parkway.

When officers arrived, they found the man suffering from two gunshot wounds.

The suspect is in custody while he is being treated for his injuries, according to officials.

Officials said he was shot twice in the leg and is stable.

Detectives said that the suspect was shot by the bystander who intervened.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!