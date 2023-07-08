Local

A man was on his way to Atlanta last weekend. Now police say no one has heard from him since

Hasith Nawarathne (Kennesaw Police)

(COBB COUNTY, Ga.) — Authorities are looking for a man who disappeared over the holiday weekend.

Kennesaw police said they are looking for Hasith Nawarathne, who was last heard from on July 2 while traveling to Atlanta. Police did not specify where Nawarathne was believed to be going that day.

Nawarathne drives a white 2010 Lexus RX350 with a temporary license plate P4583923.

Anyone with information regarding Nawarathne’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Wood at 770-429-4533.

