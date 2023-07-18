Local

Man wanted for armed robbery of Macon hotel

Man wanted for armed robbery of Macon hotel (Bibb County Sheriff's Office)

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a Macon hotel.

At about 3:46 a.m. on Tuesday, a masked man entered the Quality Inn at 4630 Chambers Road.

It appeared that he was armed as he demanded money from the clerk.

The suspect took money from the cash register and ran away.

The sheriff’s office described the suspect as a Black man, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black track pants, and a black face covering.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!