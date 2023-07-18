Man wanted for armed robbery of Macon hotel

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a Macon hotel.

At about 3:46 a.m. on Tuesday, a masked man entered the Quality Inn at 4630 Chambers Road.

It appeared that he was armed as he demanded money from the clerk.

The suspect took money from the cash register and ran away.

The sheriff’s office described the suspect as a Black man, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black track pants, and a black face covering.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

