Man walking home killed by flying motorcycle on busy Gwinnett road

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A motorcycle launched into the air after a collision in Gwinnett County and it crashed into a man waiting to safely cross the street and killed him, according to police.

Thomas Eurell, 42, was about to start a five-minute walk home when an airborne motorcycle killed him Thursday evening at Peachtree Industrial Blvd and Rogers Bridge Road in Duluth.

Eurell had a “heart of gold,” according to his family, and he had no time to react when the crash between a motorcycle and an SUV sent the motorcycle right at him.

He died at the scene.

“Our hearts just dropped,” said Georgeanne Gorman, who drove by the crash scene afterward on Thursday with her husband. “We didn’t understand, but we had a feeling someone died.”

Duluth Police say the motorcyclist’s speed is being investigated as one of the factors that led to the crash that killed Eurell. Investigators say the motorcyclist had a green light when a driver in an SUV turned in front of him. However, the case remains under investigation.

The motorcyclist, whose name has not been released, is recovering after suffering serious injuries.

The crash happened a mile from where police say a man driving over 100 mph rear ended someone, causing serious injuries to the victim in April.

Also in April, police say a speeding driver killed two people just two miles north on Peachtree Industrial Blvd in a head-on crash.

Duluth Police are asking witnesses to come forward if they saw anything on Thursday as the case remains under investigation.





