Man shot while walking down northwest Atlanta street, police say

By Miles Montgomery
ATLANTA, Ga. — Police are investigating after a man who was walking down the street was shot in northwest Atlanta early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to 772 Woods Dr. after reports of a shooting around 4:14 a.m.

A 43-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his leg, police say. He was taken to the hospital.

According to investigators, the man was walking down Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway when he was shot from someone in a car going down the street.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

