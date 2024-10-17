Man veers off road, jumps curb before driving into metro Atlanta lake

SENOIA, Ga. — A driver was rushed to the hospital after his car went into a metro Atlanta lake.

Just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Senoia police responded to calls of a vehicle leaving the roadway on Pylant Street near the library and driving into Marimac Lakes.

Officers and first responders arrived within two minutes and spotted the red 2017 Honda CRV submerged in the lake.

Officials said multiple Good Samaritans were already in the water, trying to get the man out of the car.

Coweta County firefighters and Senoia police ran into the water and used rescue equipment to pull the SUV closer to the shore.

The driver, identified as a 34-year-old Senoia man was taken to Piedmont-Newnan Hospital for medical treatment. His current condition was not released.

A witness following behind the driver told police that he had been following the 34-year-old for several miles and that everything appeared normal. This was until the driver turned onto Pylant Street and the SUV suddenly accelerated, jumped a curb, crossed over a large drainage ditch, up an embankment, and into the lake.

Senoia investigators are investigating the possibility that a malfunction occurred with the SUV or that the driver suffered a medical emergency.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident or was involved in helping can call Cpt. Jason Ercole at 770- 599-3256 Ext. 107 or via email.

