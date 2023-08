30-year-old Kristopher Johnson of Kennesaw has turned himself in to Cobb Police for a fatal hit and run that killed a pedestrian.

Artie Dumas, 60, was struck while crossing Floyd Road outside of a marked cross walk near the Mable House Arts Center.

Witnesses say the driver briefly stopped before driving off.

Johnson faces charges of hit and run.

The crash remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact Cobb police at 770-499-3987.