Man turns himself in after shooting at Buckhead club that killed 2, injured 4

ATLANTA — A man wanted in connection with a shooting that killed two women and injured four more people at a Buckhead club last month has surrendered to Atlanta police.

Karanji Reese, 21, turned himself in Wednesday. He is charged with murder, aggravated assault and a gun charge.

Mariam “Mari” Creighton, 21, and Nakyris Ridley, 20, were killed in the Mother’s Day shooting at the Elleven45 Lounge.

Creighton, a college volleyball player, was at the club celebrating her niece’s birthday.

The other four victims survived their injuries. Their identities have not been released.

On Wednesday’s Creighton’s parents filed a lawsuit against the lounge.

The lawsuit accuses the club of negligence, details how Creighton was an innocent bystander at the club that night, and underscores that the club allowed an armed person onto the premises.

“The Defendants allowed an armed individual(s) to enter and remain inside the crowded Premises for an extended period of time where alcohol was served,” the lawsuit states.

It went on to say how the club was “poorly maintained” and “unsafe”, and a “haven for dangerous conduct.”

The lawsuit claims that had the club taken reasonable measures, Creighton would still be alive.

©2024 Cox Media Group