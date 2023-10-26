Man turns gun on himself after shooting brother, barricading inside Cobb home for hours

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An hours-long standoff in Cobb County ended with one man dead and his brother recovering from being shot.

Officers were called to a home on Plains Way just before 5:45 p.m. to reports of a person shot.

Investigators learned brothers Philip Tokos, 29, and Michael Tokos, 32, had gotten into a heated argument. During the argument, Philip Tokos shot his brother in the lower right leg.

Michael Tokos was able to get out of the house and was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. He is expected to survive.

Philip Tokos then barricaded himself in the home for several hours before shooting and killing himself.

Neighbor Claudia Arteaga said she came home after the standoff started.

“My daughter told me they called his mom in to try and get him out but he didn’t even come out with them calling his mom,” she explained.

She was told she couldn’t even pull into her driveway.

“They made me park all the way over there, and they just asked me do you feel safe walking all the way home,” said Arteaga.

Cobb police say the shooting is still under investigation. Anyone who has more information should contact investigators at 770-801-3470.