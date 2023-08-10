A man told a mom and son they were going to McDonalds. Now, he’s been charged with kidnapping

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A man is in jail after officials say he kidnapped two people and attempted to take them across state lines.

Hall County Sheriff officials said on Monday deputies received reports of a 26-year-old woman and an eight-year-old boy being kidnapped from their home on Hilltop Circle.

According to the investigation, 33-year-old Joshua Chambers of Georgetown, Tennessee, offered to take the victims, who he knew, to McDonalds.

Authorities did not specify how Chambers knew the victims.

Instead of going to the restaurant, deputies said Chambers drove the victims out of Hall County against their will and told them he was taking them to his home in Tennessee.

Officials added that the incident took place between 2:30 a.m. and 2:50 a.m.

With assistance from the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies located Chambers’ vehicle in Dahlonega and took him into custody.

Deputies confirmed that the victims were recovered and that they were not injured.

Chambers was charged with two counts of kidnapping and two counts of false imprisonment. He was booked in the Hall County Jail with a bond of $33,800.

