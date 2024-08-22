Local

Man throws dog out of UTV during high-speed chase with Georgia troopers

By WSBTV

Johnny White

LEE COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia deputies are searching for a man who threw a dog out of his UTV during a chase.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said on July 27, Johnny Albert White was driving a Polaris Ranger on GA 520 when Georgia State Patrol attempted to pull him over.

White then sped away from troopers and while he was doing so, threw a black and white Shepadoodle dog out of the UTV.

Now, deputies are asking for White to turn himself in to Lee County Jail.

The dog’s status is unclear.

White is wanted for fleeing law enforcement, cruelty to animals, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, operating restrictions off-road vehicles and driving under the influence.

