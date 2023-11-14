Local

Man swindles East Point 91-year-old out of $100,000, police say

Keiwon Jermone Tucker

EAST POINT, Ga. — East Point Police say a 91-year-old was tricked out of thousands of dollars.

According to East Point officials, recently one of their seniors who they consider ‘most valuable was bamboozled out of $100,000.

Authorities said Keiwon Jermone Tucker was responsible for committing the crime.

Tucker was arrested and charged with exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults and or elder abuse, two counts of transaction card theft, theft by taking, and theft by possession of stolen mail. He was arrested and made bail three days later.

The victim’s identity was not released.

“The city’s greatest treasures are the citizens they serve and protect,” the department wrote.

