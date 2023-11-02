Man supplied kilos of fentanyl, meth to traffickers out of his downtown Atlanta high-rise apartment

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — An Atlanta man and four others have been sentenced for their involvement in a drug trafficking ring.

The investigation began to unravel in 2020.

According to the Middle District of Georgia U.S. Attorney’s Office, law enforcement received information from several sources regarding illegal drug activities occurring in the Milledgeville area in July 2020.

Authorities identified Damon Hayes aka “D-5″ as a multi-kilo distributor of methamphetamine, powder cocaine and crack cocaine with Lagary Williams aka “Frog,” 40, of Atlanta as his supply source.

Court documents revealed that agents had seen Hayes receive a substantial amount of drugs from Williams’ luxury high-rise apartment in downtown Atlanta.

On September 10, 2021, agents reportedly learned that Hayes was driving to Atlanta to meet Williams for a drug re-up meeting.

The attorney’s office said a search warrant was conducted at Williams’ apartment. Agents found Williams and another person, who they said both jumped off the apartment’s balcony to escape being arrested. They were later captured.

While searching the apartment agents reportedly found 2.5 kilograms of fentanyl, one kilogram of methamphetamine, two kilograms of cocaine, 50 grams of cocaine base, seven pounds of marijuana, a Glock 19 9mm pistol and a Ruger model 57 handgun.

“This Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force case ultimately prevented enough fentanyl to kill hundreds of thousands of people from hitting the streets, undoubtedly saving Georgia lives,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary.

On Oct. 30, Williams pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. He faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years up to a maximum of life in prison to be followed by at least five years of supervised release and a $10,000,000 fine. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 7, 2024.

The following co-defendants, all residents of Milledgeville, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and were sentenced to prison on Oct. 31:

Hayes was sentenced to serve 22 years in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release;

Derek Ingram was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release;

Quintavius Horton aka “Bloody Bae” was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release;

Travarious Davis aka “D Red” was sentenced to serve 2 and a half years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

Billy Harper was sentenced to serve a year and a half in prison on Oct. 31 after he previously pleaded guilty to maintaining a drug-involved premises.

