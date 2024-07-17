Local

Man suffers medical emergency on I-75. His 11-year-old grandson’s next step helped saved his life

By WSBTV.com News Staff

An 11-year-old boy is being honored for saving his grandfather’s life after he suffered a medical emergency Monday.

That afternoon, 11-year-old Drake was in a pickup truck towing a boat when his grandfather suffered a medical emergency while driving on Interstate 75.

Gordon County deputies said Drake jumped into action by taking control of the truck and boat. He drove it safely to the side of the road and called 911.

On Wednesday, the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office recognized Drake for his life-saving actions. Sheriff Mitch Ralston presented Drake with an Atlanta Braves cap and shirt, and four tickets to a Braves game.

In his citation, Ralston described Drake as “displaying courage, resourcefulness, and good citizenship.”

