Man stuffs $400 worth of meat in clothes, bites GA store employee in getaway attempt, deputies say

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Warner Robins man is under arrest after deputies said he bit a store employee who tried to stop him from stealing meat from a grocery store.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office posted a picture of the man being arrested on their Facebook page, saying the man went into the grocery store, stole about $400 worth of meat and tried hiding all of it by stuffing the food in his clothes.

As the man was leaving the store, an employee tried stopping him and that was when deputies said the thief bit the employee.

The employee was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Investigators said the thief, who they have not identified, was also wanted on several warrants out of a neighboring county.

