Man struck pedestrian while ‘doing donuts’ in DeKalb County intersection, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police need your help in identifying a man who injured a pedestrian during a hit-and-run crash in DeKalb County.

DeKalb County police say the man pictured was seen “doing donuts” at the intersection of Gresham Road and Flat Shoals Road when he lost control of his vehicle.

Police say the man struck a pedestrian when he lost control.

He drove away from the scene of the crash and his vehicle was later found abandoned behind the Gresham Package Store at 2485 Gresham Road.

Anyone with information on his identity is urged to call 911 or contact Detective Curtis at 770-724-7610.

©2023 Cox Media Group