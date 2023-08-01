Man steals, cashes almost $50K check intended for Atlanta medical care foundation

ATLANTA — Police are searching for a man accused of cashing a check intended for an Atlanta medical care foundation.

In October 2022, Atlanta police received a call about possible check fraud.

Officers met with the victim who stated they wrote a check for $48,396.72, which authorities said was intended for Mercy Care Organization.

According to the organization’s website, the foundation raises funds to meet the vast medical, dental, and social service needs of the uninsured and underinsured community.

Atlanta police said the victim dropped the check off at the post office. The victim was then reportedly notified that the check was cashed, but not by Mercy Care.

Officials said the victim learned that the check was cashed at a Bank of America by the suspect. The suspect opened a checking account using the same name, “Mercy Care Organization,” and a stolen ID, according to police.

For security reasons, the victim’s face has been blurred in the photo.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or online.

Tipsters do not have to give their names and are still eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

©2023 Cox Media Group