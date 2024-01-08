Man stabbed to death on downtown Atlanta MARTA station platform

ATLANTA — MARTA police are investigating a deadly stabbing on a downtown Atlanta station platform.
MARTA officials said on Monday at 8 a.m., officers received reports of a person stabbed at the Five Points Station in downtown Atlanta.
When officers arrived, they located a man who had been stabbed on the northbound platform. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
Police confirmed there is a suspect in custody. Their identity has not been released.
MARTA officials added rail service is single-tracking and will return to normal once officers clear the scene.
It is unclear what time rail service will be restored.
The stabbing remains under investigation.
©2024 Cox Media Group