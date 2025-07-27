Local

Man stabbed to death in College Park, suspect in custody

By WSB Radio News Staff
Jorge Ortega was charged with murder with malice.
COLLEGE PARK, GA — A man was stabbed to death in College Park Saturday morning and police were able to have the alleged suspect in custody within eight hours from when the crime was committed.

College Park police responded to a call of a person stabbed on the 1800 block of South Hampton Road.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a victim lying on the grass bleeding from a stab wound in the chest.

He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Detectives identified Jorge Ortega as the suspect.

It took law enforcement from three counties to locate Ortega, but with the help of Clayton’s Fugitive Unit and the Gwinnett police and sheriff’s office, Ortega was taken into custody around 6:30pm.

He’s being charged with malice murder and is being held at the Clayton County Jail.

