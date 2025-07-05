Man stabbed in Atlanta after argument over parking spot

ATLANTA, Ga. — Police are investigating after a 29-year-old man was stabbed in northwest Atlanta on Friday.

Officers responded to 310 Skipper Pl. NW after reports of a person stabbed just after 4 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a victim with an apparent stab wound to his abdomen. He was rushed to the hospital.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the male was involved in a verbal altercation with an unidentified male suspect over a parking space at the location which escalated to a physical dispute," Atlanta police said.

Police are searching for the suspect involved in the stabbing.