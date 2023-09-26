Man spotted trying to break into same Virginia-Highland house 9 times in 1 month, police say

ATLANTA — Authorities in Atlanta are searching for a man who they say tried to break into the same house nine different times. Police say they consider the man armed and dangerous.

The man was last seen, via Ring doorbell camera, looking into a house on North Highland Avenue.

The first time the man showed up at the home on North Highland Avenue was on August 13. Investigators say each time, he looked through the window and a couple of times tried turning the door knob.

Police also said they have no idea what he’s up to and why he’s showing up at the same house.

The man has a tattoo on his right forearm, according to pictures released by police.

Investigators say they consider the man armed and dangerous and that people who live in the area need to stay alert until he’s caught.

Atlanta police are offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

©2023 Cox Media Group