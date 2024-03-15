Man shot working security at Atlanta food mart grabs gun from suspect during fight, shoots him back

ATLANTA — A man shot at an Atlanta food mart fought back against a suspect accused of shooting him. The victim told police he was able to grab the gun and shoot him back.

Investigators found one man shot in the knee at the food mart off MLK Jr. Drive and a man shot in the head off Napoleon Drive. They determined that both scenes are connected.

A man working security at the food mart told police that another man entered the store and pointed a gun at him. He said he and the suspect got into a fight and he was shot in the knee.

The suspect ran from the scene before police found him down the road at the Napoleon location.

Police have not identified the suspect or his condition, but says he is currently at the Grady Memorial Hospital’s detention center.

The charges will be filed after his release.