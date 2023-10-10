Man shot while driving away from DeKalb County gas station, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are searching for a shooter who opened fire after an argument at a gas station.

Officers were called to the parking lot of a restaurant at South Hairston Road and Covington Highway. They say a 36-year-old man had been shot.

He told them he had gotten into an argument with several people at Chevron gas station down the road at South Hairston Road and Redan Road.

The victim said that while he was driving away after the argument at least one of the others began shooting at his car, hitting him. He kept driving and called police after getting away from the shooting scene.

At the scene, a red Ford Taurus had its back window shot out.

Investigators say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on what led up to the argument and shooting.