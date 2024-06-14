Man shot several times while leaving Buckhead movie theater

ATLANTA — An overnight shooting in the Phipps Plaza parking lot has left one man hospitalized.

Officers say they were called to the Buckhead mall just before 2 a.m. to reports of a person shot.

When they got there, they found a 26-year-old man who had been shot several times in both of his legs. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he is currently stable.

Investigators say two men were leaving the movies when they got into an argument that escalated to gunfire.

Police say they’re reviewing video to identify the suspect.

It’s unclear if the two men knew one another.



