Man shot, robbed by 3 suspects after he was told he was meeting a woman in Buckhead, police say

ATLANTA — A man is in the hospital after officials say he was shot during a robbery in Buckhead.

Atlanta police said they received reports of a person shot around 9:30 p.m. Sunday on Peachtree Road NE.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the leg. The man was taken to the hospital, where he is stable.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

According to the investigation, the victim had plans to hang out with a woman he met at a club over the weekend. When he arrived at the address the woman gave him, officials said three men ambushed him.

During the ambush, police said the victim was pistol-whipped, robbed and shot before the three men took off.

Police did not provide any details regarding if the address was where the woman lived.

No one has been taken into custody.

The shooting remains under investigation.

WSB-TV’s Mary Alice Royse Ginther contributed to this story.