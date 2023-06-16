Man shot at park, dies after being dropped off at Gwinnett County fire station

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police began investigating a homicide late Thursday.

Authorities said just after 10:30 p.m., officers received reports of a medical assistance call at Gwinnett County Fire Station 6, located on Johnson Drive in Snellville.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

According to the investigation, an unknown individual dropped the man off at the fire station, advising fire personnel the victim had been shot. The individual then left after dropping off the victim.

Authorities said the victim had been shot at Lenora Park down the street before being dropped off.

Police confirmed the victim died from his injuries.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Authorities have not provided any further information regarding this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Gwinnett County Police Department detectives at 770-513-5300.

