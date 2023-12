ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting near a busy shopping center in northeast Atlanta.

The shooting happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Monday in the 1000 block of Ponce de Leon Avenue.

Police confirmed that a man was shot in the incident. We are working to learn more about his condition.

The scene is across the street from the Plaza Theater, near the intersection at North Highland Avenue.

