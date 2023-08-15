Man shot near Center Parc Stadium, taken to Grady Hospital

ATLANTA — A man was shot near the former home of the Atlanta Braves and the current home of Georgia State University football on Monday, according to Atlanta police.

Just before 1 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to the 700 block of Hank Aaron Dr in reference to a shell casing in the parking lot.

While officers investigated the crime scene, officers were advised of a walk-in at Grady Hospital regarding a male shot.

Officers then arrived at Grady to investigate.

Police believe the man was shot at the location and then dropped off privately.

The victim is in serious condition, according to police.

Police did not reveal the man’s identity.

Officers are continuing to investigate this incident.

©2023 Cox Media Group