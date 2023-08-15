Local

Man shot near Center Parc Stadium, taken to Grady Hospital

Louisiana v Georgia State ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 19: Signs encouraging social distancing are seen throughout the stadium prior to the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns vs. Georgia State Panthers game at Center Parc Stadium on September 19, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — A man was shot near the former home of the Atlanta Braves and the current home of Georgia State University football on Monday, according to Atlanta police.

Just before 1 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to the 700 block of Hank Aaron Dr in reference to a shell casing in the parking lot.

While officers investigated the crime scene, officers were advised of a walk-in at Grady Hospital regarding a male shot.

Officers then arrived at Grady to investigate.

Police believe the man was shot at the location and then dropped off privately.

The victim is in serious condition, according to police.

Police did not reveal the man’s identity.

Officers are continuing to investigate this incident.

