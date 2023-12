ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting near a busy shopping center in Northeast Atlanta.

The shooting happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. at 1026 Ponce de Leon Avenue.

Police said when officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The scene is across the street from a shopping center that includes Urban Outfitters and is near the intersection with North Highland Avenue.