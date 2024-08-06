Local

Man shot in the head, critically injured after breaking into multiple cars

Shooting investigation on Bishop Street

ATLANTA — Police have blocked off a busy intersection for a shooting investigation in northwest Atlanta.

Officers said that just before 3:45 a.m., officers responded to a shooting on Bishop St.

After arriving, officers found a man sitting in the driver’s seat of a Gray Jeep in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the head.

Officers said the man was not alert or conscious, but he was breathing. He was then taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A police investigation determined that the man might have been involved in multiple larcenies on Peachtree Road in Buckhead.

Officers believe the man then arrived at Bishop St. where he broke into two more cars.

