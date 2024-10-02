Local

Man shot in the face in west Atlanta

Man shot in the face in west Atlanta at 2800 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting where a man was shot in the face Tuesday night.

At about 7:12 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call at 2800 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW.

Officers found a 41-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his face.

Police said he was alert and conscious.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A Channel 2 photojournalist filmed the shooting scene and over two dozen evidence identification markers could be seen on the ground.

Investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit responded to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Their investigation continues.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!