Man shot in the face in west Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting where a man was shot in the face Tuesday night.

At about 7:12 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call at 2800 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW.

Officers found a 41-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his face.

Police said he was alert and conscious.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A Channel 2 photojournalist filmed the shooting scene and over two dozen evidence identification markers could be seen on the ground.

Investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit responded to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Their investigation continues.