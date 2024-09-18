Local

Man shot in the face outside DeKalb County gas station

Gas station shooting in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Gunfire erupted outside a DeKalb County gas station.

The shooting, where one person was reportedly injured, happened overnight Wednesday at the intersection of Columbia Drive and Memorial Drive.

The witness said they saw a person run across Memorial Drive and collapse near a BP gas station. Police confirmed that a 38-year-old man was shot in the face. He was taken to the hospital, where his injuries have been described as life-threatening.

Police reportedly handcuffed a man and woman at the scene. Earlier, officers struggled with another man who they ended up detaining.

Police have not confirmed if those three people are connected to the shooting.


