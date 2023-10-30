Man shot in the face after getting into argument, DeKalb police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is fighting for his life after police said he was shot in the face after an argument.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, the shooting happened Sunday around 2 p.m.

Officers said they were called to Chamblee Tucker Road about a person who was shot.

When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his face.

The investigation revealed that the victim and suspect were in an argument before the shooting.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Neither the victim nor the suspect identity has been released.