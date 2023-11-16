Man shot to death in front of his children while walking out of Atlanta gas station

ATLANTA — The family of a man found shot to death at an Atlanta gas station says the shooting happened in front of his children.

Atlanta police said officers received reports of a person shot Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. at a gas station on Campbellton Road Southwest.

When officers arrived, they located a 25-year-old man who had been shot. Authorities confirmed the victim died at the scene. The identity of the victim has not been released.

The victim’s sister, who asked for her face not to be shown on television/, said her brother was gunned down in front of his two children.

Investigators said the victim was walking out of the store when someone in a SUV pulled up and opened fire, killing him. Police said they believe the suspects were in a blue Jeep Compass.

Authorities have not said if anyone has been taken into custody. The shooting remains under investigation.





