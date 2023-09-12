Man shot to death by police after carjacking, shootout identified as 22-year-old, GBI says

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating after an officer shot and killed a man suspected in a carjacking and chase.

We first brought the story to you as breaking news on Monday on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

Officers said a woman getting gas at a Texaco station on Jonesboro Road became the victim of a carjacking. The carjacking suspect, identified as 22-year-old Nathan Liverpool, then crashed into a tractor-trailer, got out of the wrecked car and waved a gun at the truck driver, police said.

When confronted by officers, he ran down the road holding two guns that he refused to drop. That’s when officers fired. The suspect was taken the hospital, where he died.

“Officers responded to the scene. At one point there was an exchange of gunfire and our officers hit the suspect,” Forest Park Police Chief Brandon Criss said. “One officer was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.”

Police have not released the name of the carjacking victim.

With crime rising around gas stations in metro Atlanta, people say they’re a little more wary of their surroundings when they fill up.

“That guy sounded like he had nothing to lose. It’s very concerning,” Texaco customer Michael Akin said. “That’s tragic, that’s sad. People do so many reckless things and end their lives. For what?”

This is the 68th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate this year.