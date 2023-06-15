Man shot in attempted robbery overnight in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was injured in an attempted robbery in DeKalb County overnight Thursday.

According to police, at 12:10 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to Phillips Road and Marbut Road about a person shot.

When they arrived, they found a 29-year-old man who had been shot in his arm.

Police said the victim stated he was walking along the roadway when the suspect approached him and attempted to rob him at gunpoint.

The victim was taken by EMS to a hospital in serious condition.

The incident is still under investigation.

