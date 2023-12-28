Man shot after being caught by Chamblee police in suspected stolen vehicle

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in DeKalb County.

Chamblee police said Thursday morning officers performed a traffic stop on a suspected stolen vehicle in a Walgreens parking lot on Peachtree Boulevard.

During the interaction between the officer and the driver, officials said a shot was fired and the driver was hit.

The driver was taken to the hospital where his condition is unknown. His identity has not been released.

A Channel 2 Action News crew arrived at the scene on Peachtree Boulevard as officers began putting up crime scene tape around an SUV and Chamblee patrol car that looked to have crashed into each other.

Chamblee police said the police officer involved in the shooting is OK.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over the case.

