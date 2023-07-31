Local

Man shot after beating another man with stick during dispute over food

Atlanta police precinct

ATLANTA — Two men are recovering after officials say one of them shot the other during a fight over food.

Atlanta police said on Saturday at 4:09 p.m., officers received reports of a person shot on Pryor Street Southwest.

When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old man shot in both arms.

According to the investigation, the man was involved in a verbal altercation with another man over food before he was shot.

The fight quickly escalated when police said the 32-year-old man grabbed a large stick and beat the other man.

During the assault, police said the victim pulled out a handgun and shot the 32-year-old man in self-defense.

Both men were taken to the hospital stable. Their identities have not been released.

The 32-year-old was taken into custody. Police have not specified what he is charged with.

The investigation remains ongoing.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!