Man shot after beating another man with stick during dispute over food

ATLANTA — Two men are recovering after officials say one of them shot the other during a fight over food.

Atlanta police said on Saturday at 4:09 p.m., officers received reports of a person shot on Pryor Street Southwest.

When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old man shot in both arms.

According to the investigation, the man was involved in a verbal altercation with another man over food before he was shot.

The fight quickly escalated when police said the 32-year-old man grabbed a large stick and beat the other man.

During the assault, police said the victim pulled out a handgun and shot the 32-year-old man in self-defense.

Both men were taken to the hospital stable. Their identities have not been released.

The 32-year-old was taken into custody. Police have not specified what he is charged with.

The investigation remains ongoing.

©2023 Cox Media Group