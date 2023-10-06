Local

Man shoots, kills son-in-law before turning gun on himself

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding a deadly shooting.

Cherokee County Sheriff officials said on Tuesday at 11:24 a.m., deputies received reports of a person shot on Butterworth Road in Canton.

When deputies arrived, they located a man in the driveway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities identified the man as 55-year-old Paul Miceli of Canton.

While searching the home, deputies located a second man who had been shot. He was identified as 80-year-old Robert Aycock of Canton.

Deputies said they found a firearm near Aycock.

According to the investigation, Aycock, who was identified as Miceli’s father-in-law, shot Miceli in the driveway before he shot himself in the head.

Aycock was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Thursday, deputies confirmed Aycock died from his injuries.

No further information regarding the shooting has been released.

The motive remains under investigation.

