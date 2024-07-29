Man sentenced for plowing into landscape worker trying to start leaf blower, killing him instantly

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — A Woodstock man will spend years behind bars after being found guilty of a 2020 fatal car accident that led to the death of a 59-year-old man.

After a four-day trial, Patrick Emerson Thomas, 69, of Woodstock, was convicted of reckless driving, two counts of homicide by vehicle in the first degree and driving under the influence (less safe, drugs).

The Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office said, Thomas was speeding in his black 2018 Ford Mustang through the neighborhood and crashed into Justiniano “Papi” Pirir-Pirir, 59, of Acworth, killing him on impact.

Pirir-Pirir was part of a landscape crew working at a home on Eagle Watch Drive. He died from massive blunt force traumatic injuries.

When the crash happened, the victim was behind a large Isuzu landscape truck, that had its hazard lights flashing. Pirir-Pirir was trying to start a leaf blower. After hitting the 59-year-old, Thomas crashed into the truck, pushing it forward and causing the car’s airbags to deploy.

The DA’s office said, Thomas told police that he wasn’t able to see the truck because the sun was in his eyes. However, evidence showed that the sun was not a factor for other drivers and that Thomas was speeding at the time he hit and killed the victim.

According to officials, the Mustang was traveling at least 13 mph over the posted speed limit at the time of the crash.

Before the crash, Thomas was seen speeding through the neighborhood and tailgating another driver. Several people witnessed the crash and a home surveillance video captured the entire incident.

Thomas was not hurt but showed signs of impairment. He admitted to police that he took a prescription medication, which is known to cause sleepiness and blurred vision. Cherokee County deputies conducted field sobriety tests at the scene and blood drawn hours after the crash showed the medication was still in his system.

After a three and a half hour deliberation, Thomas was found guilty of all counts.

Senior Superior Court Judge Walter J. Matthews sentenced Thomas to 15 years with the first 6 years to serve in prison and the remainder on probation.

Judge Matthews ordered 240 hours of community service, evaluation and treatment for substance abuse, no alcohol and illegal drugs, completion of a MADD Impact Panel and Risk Reduction class, and a $5,000 fine, in addition to other court costs. Thomas must also give up his license and is banned from driving for the span of his sentence.

“...This defendant claimed it was ‘just’ an accident and showed no remorse for his actions. This was no accident,” said Assistant District Attorney Pete Lamb. “Mr. Pirir-Pirir was crushed by the defendant’s car, killed by an aggressive driver who endangered multiple lives as he sped through that neighborhood that day.”

Pirir-Pirir is survived by his wife, children, and grandchildren.



