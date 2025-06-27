Man sentenced to life without parole for deadly shooting in Lawrenceville

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA — A man will spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty to a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a teenager and seriously injured his mother.

Terrance Alonzo Washington was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the 2023 shooting that killed 19-year-old Daqwayvious Kleckley and left his mother critically wounded.

Prosecutors say the shooting occurred after Washington, who was intoxicated, refused to leave the woman’s Lawrenceville home. The situation escalated, and as the mother and son walked to the driveway, Washington opened fire fatally striking Kleckley and injuring his girlfriend.

Washington pleaded guilty to murder and related charges as part of the sentencing.