Man sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to gang shooting in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man pleaded guilty to gang activity and was sentenced to prison on Monday in Walton County.

According to the Walton County District Attorney, Abram Narshuan Brown pleaded guilty to four counts of violating the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, eight counts of aggravated assault, four counts of criminal damage to property in the first degree, and 10 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The District Attorney’s Office said Brown became a member of EKS, a local hybrid street gang in Monroe, in 2021 when he was 17 years old.

EKS, which evolved from at least one other gang, was initially involved in breaking into cars and stealing and selling guns.

EKS had members living in and hanging out in the Monroe Estates neighborhood and they began feuding with another gang based in the Tanglewood neighborhood known as 200.

At first, disagreements between the gangs were limited to trash-talking on social media and verbal arguments, but they later turned violent with numerous shootings and other violent crimes in 2021 and 2022.

On May 31, 2021, in retaliation to shootings targeting EKS members, Brown went to the Tanglewood neighborhood and shot at a home known to be occupied by members of the 200 gang and the Rags2Riches gang.

Brown shot into the homes as well as vehicles parked out front.

The District Attorney’s Office said the residences were also occupied by people who were not involved with either gang, including multiple children.

Brown entered his guilty plea as a non-negotiated plea, meaning he and the prosecution had not reached an agreement about his sentence.

After hearing from both sides, the judge sentenced him to 30 years with the first 10 years in prison.

Once on probation, Brown cannot participate in any criminal gang activity, cannot have contact with any gang member, and cannot have contact with any victim or member of their family.

District Attorney Randy McGinley said, “Abram Brown’s guilty plea shows that committing violent gang crimes ends with serious sentences in the Alcovy Circuit. Often people refer to gang on gang crime as feuding gangs or ‘beefs.’ But they are more than that. These crimes terrorize neighborhoods and communities. All too often, innocent and good people get caught in the crossfire.

“We are lucky that this crime did not end with an innocent person, or a child, being shot, injured, or killed. Those that turn to gun violence to settle their petty arguments and social media ‘fights’ will be aggressively prosecuted.”

