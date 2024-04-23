Man on the run after injuring officer, SWAT standoff in Cobb County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County deputies said a man is on the run after he refused to get out of his car during a traffic stop and rolled his window up on an officer’s arm in Morrow Tuesday.

The incident led to a SWAT standoff at a home in Lake City, where officers were able to track the suspect.

Officers later found the home empty and learned from Ring video footage that they missed him by just one minute. His car was still parked behind the house.

The suspect, who was not identified, was wanted on numerous charges including financial and identity fraud.

The scene on Tsali Drive has since cleared, but officers are still searching for the man, who is expected to face many more charges.