Man robs Circle K with AR-15-style rifle, leaves with $100

Peachtree City Police say this man robbed a Circle K with an AR-15 style weapon

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — A man wielding an AR-15-style rifle robbed a Fayette County Circle K and left with $100 on Monday morning, according to Peachtree City Police.

Police said it happened at around 2 a.m. at a Circle K convenience store on Crosstown Drive in Peachtree City.

The suspect was described as being 5 feet, 8 inches with a thin build.

He was wearing all black with a face covering.

He left the store with around $100 in cash and was last seen headed toward a Wendy’s parking lot.

Anyone with information is asked to email Sgt. Brad Milstein at bmilstein@peachtree-city.org.

