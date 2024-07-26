Man rescued after being trapped in well while looking for phone in the woods

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was rescued from a well in the woods in Cobb County early Friday morning, according to fire officials.

Officials said the man was in the area late Thursday night while looking for his phone he believed he lost while working in the area on Thursday.

Fire officials say the man’s son called police after 10 p.m. when they could not find him after he went looking for his phone.

“They knew he was in the woods looking for his phone,” Lt. Steve Bennett with Cobb County Fire said.

Police say they found his work van parked along Hartman Road and began searching the woods when they heard his phone and called out for him and found him in a 50-foot well.

Firefighters set up rigs over the well and used pullies and ropes to get him out.

They pulled him out of the well and carried him out of the woods on a stretcher and took him to the hospital in an ambulance. He’s expected to make a full recovery.

“It is through the woods, lots of trees, lots of stumps, lots of holes, and some random wells scattered around apparently,” Lt. Bennett said.

The man’s identity hasn’t been released.